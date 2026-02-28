Flames, smoke fill sky after house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Smoke and flames filled the sky after a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.
Dayton firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to a house fire at the 400 block of Pritz Avenue near Xenia Avenue.
An iWitness7 reporter sent photos and video from the scene.
They show flames and smoke filling the sky.
News Center 7 is working to determine if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
