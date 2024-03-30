Five Rivers MetroParks announces annual Earth Month volunteer projects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Five Rivers Metroparks’ annual volunteer project starts next month.

Adopt-A-Park allows volunteers to help protect the region’s natural heritage through litter cleanups, species removal, and landscaping work, according to the Five Rivers MetroParks Facebook page.

The projects will take place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

There are multiple opportunities available for those interested:

Adventure Central Invasive Species Removal (ages 14 and up)

Taylorsville Invasive Species Removal (ages 12 and up)

Possum Creek Invasive Species Removal (ages 14 and up)

Trail Maintenance at MetroParks Mountain Biking Area (MoMBA) (ages 14 and up)

Possum Creek Spring Garden Workday (ages 14 and up)

A limited number of Adopt-A-Park litter pick-up kits are also available. Those interested must register before picking up their kit at Cox Arboretum or Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark.

To learn more information about these volunteer opportunities, click here.

If you need help registering, contact Volunteer Services at volunteer.services@metroparks.org or call (937) 275-PARK.

