Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in Ohio Saturday morning

By WHIO Staff

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Northeast Ohio Saturday morning (U.S. Geological Survey)

MAHONING COUNTY — An earthquake was detected in Ohio early Saturday morning.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Northeast Ohio, in Mahoning County around 4:42 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The U.S. Geological Survey stated that Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

The largest earthquake in that area was a magnitude 4.8, which was reported in 1986.


