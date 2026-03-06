For first time in 40 years, pretzel bakery opens inside historic Dayton building

DAYTON — The smell of hot, soft pretzels is drifting through the halls of the Dayton Arcade for the first time in 40 years.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The North Arcade is officially opening its doors on Friday from 5-8 pm.
Part of that retail space is Smales Prtezel Bakery.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Over 30 schools, businesses delayed due to dense fog
- Man convicted of murdering family 40 years ago dies in prison
- Mother arrested after 2 girls found dead in suitcases in Ohio neighborhood
The bakery will be open Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This is the bakery’s second location, with its first on Xenia Avenue.
That location is open Friday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group