For first time in 40 years, pretzel bakery opens inside historic Dayton building

DAYTON — The smell of hot, soft pretzels is drifting through the halls of the Dayton Arcade for the first time in 40 years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The North Arcade is officially opening its doors on Friday from 5-8 pm.

Part of that retail space is Smales Prtezel Bakery.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bakery will be open Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This is the bakery’s second location, with its first on Xenia Avenue.

That location is open Friday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group