First responders battle extreme cold, icy conditions

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Extreme cold makes it hard for anyone working outside, including first responders, to do their jobs.

Crews battled a fire on Lobata Place in Harrison Township Wednesday night.

The water they used to douse the flames turned into a sheet of ice.

Harrison Township Battalion Chief Dave Nangle said the bitter cold complicated things for crews.

“The smoke was hanging real low to the ground, and it was hard to tell which building was actually on fire when they got here,” he said.

