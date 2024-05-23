First responders are in honor guard unit training ‘to be there on someone’s worst day’

HARRISON TWP. — Nearly 30 first responders from Ohio and Tennessee got together Thursday to sharpen their skills for one of the presentations public safety honor guard units must make.

While the exercise involved a mock funeral for a firefighter, the event felt very real to Ryan Rogers, a police officer from Maryville, Tennessee.

“My grandfather served in the military and every time I hear taps, it reminds me of his buddies and the people he served with and you know, didn’t make it back home,” Rogers told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson.

Rogers, who has been on patrol for about a year, is the youngest police officer taking part in National Honor Guard Academy training this week in Trotwood. The city is hosting the training in conjunction with the academy.

“To be there on someone’s worst day is my favorite because I can do anything to help,” Rogers said.

The trainees group that includes Rogers performed the mock funeral at Shiloh Park Cemetery. They executed the exercise twice.

“It’s meant to symbolize a very real possibility for all first responders,” Rogers said. “I would make the ultimate sacrifice and I chose to be a police officer for that reason.”

Hal Grout, National Honor Guard Academy executive officer, said having young officers such as Rogers is crucial to keeping the traditions of the honor guards alive.

“A funeral director several years ago in Pennsylvania said it better than anybody I’ve ever heard,” Grout said. “He gave us a quote that ‘ceremony speaks when words fail.’ "

This group of trainees that includes Rogers will graduate Friday.

Some fast facts:

* Nearly 90 firefighters in the United States died in the line of duty in 2023, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

* So far, in 2024, 25 firefighters across the United States have died, according to FEMA.













