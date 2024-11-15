First chance for snow this season; here’s what we know

A change in the weather will bring much cooler temperatures next week as well as our first chance for snow.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system as it approaches the Miami Valley. He’ll have the latest timing, track and impact LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The chance for wintry precipitation is still several days away. However, there is a marginal chance that we’ll see snow, Chaney said. As of Friday, highs late next week are expected in the 30s which would make snowfall favorable.

On average, Dayton sees its first snowfall in the third or fourth week of November, Chaney said.

