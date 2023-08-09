First permanent TSA PreCheck location opens in Montgomery County

DAYTON — A TSA PreCheck location has opened in downtown Dayton.

A location has been opened at the Dayton Auto Title Branch on the first floor of the Montgomery County Administration building on West Third Street by Clerk of Courts Mike Foley’s Auto Title Division.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that makes risk assessments about passengers prior to their arrival at an airport checkpoint.

When a TSA PreChecked passenger is going through TSA at an airport, they are not required to remove items like their shoes, belt, 3-1-1 compliant bag, light jacket/ outerwear or electronics. Children under 12 can also go through the dedicated TSA PreCheck line at the airport with TSA PreChecked passengers.

Foley said he set up the location after realizing the closes PreCheck location was in Miami County.

He said walk-ins are welcome at the office but appointments are preferred.

The cost for PreCheck is $78 for five years, the office does not accept cash or personal checks.

To learn how to register and more information on PreCheck visit here.













