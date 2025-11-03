The first chance of flurries is in the forecast: is that normal this early?

DAYTON — Yes, that’s right flurries are a possibility in the forecast. Still with several days away and a lot can change, is it normal to get snow this early in the season? Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Bottom line, it is a bit early but not all that unusual for November standards. Our average first 0.1″ of snowfall arrives in Dayton on November 21st. Most years have had our first accumulating snow in the month of November. Whether or not the snow we could see next week may accumulate is still a question we are asking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

To get bigger snow events, our average first 1″ of accumulating snow in Dayton arrives in the first week or so of December.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

If you’re looking for the big snow though, our average first 4″ of snowfall in a system comes in early January. That’s when winter really ramps up. In the meantime, we will continue to track if the cold air could link with the moisture heading through late this weekend and early next week.