Firefighters work to extinguish house fire in Xenia

XENIA — Firefighters were called to a house fire in Xenia Friday night.

Around 8 p.m. Cedarville Township and Xenia firefighters were called to a fire in the 200 block of East Church Street after smoke was seen in the area, according to initial reports.

Firefighters told News Center 7 that the house was under construction and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

>> ‘He lit firecrackers;’ 911 call describes what may have started deadly mobile home fire

No injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show fire hoses stretched to inside the home.

We are working to learn the damage the fire caused and what caused it.

Church Street Fire (Staff)





©2023 Cox Media Group