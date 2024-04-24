Firefighters who saved a child from explosion last year honored for their service

SPRINGFIELD — Two Clark County Firefighters who pulled a child to safety after an explosion were honored today.

Just over a year ago, an explosion rocked Springfield, leaving two dead and several others injured.

The tragedy could have been even worse without the first responders who arrived on the scene and jumped into action.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is I knew what my role was and I just did it,” Springfield firefighter and EMT Aaron Lopez said.

His department was investigating reports of a gas leak in the area only to watch as a townhouse exploded into flames.

Lopez and fellow firefighter Robert Bloom rushed into the burning structure rescuing a little girl. Her mother was one of two people who later died.

“If we were dispatched when the explosion happened I don’t think there would have been time to get in and out and then if we were any earlier we might have been caught in something as well so there was a small window that we just happened to be in,” Lopez said.

Lopez and Bloom are being honored as part of the Ohio Fire Service Awards, set to receive the Valor Award for their work answering the call and saving a life.

For Lopez, with just two months on the job at the time, it was a real-life reminder of why he says he became a firefighter and why his job will never end.

“There will be explosions that happen this year, next year so I think while it’s good that we were there, there’s still work that needs done and people need helped,” Lopez said.





