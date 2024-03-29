Firefighters on scene of reported structure fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported structure fire in Springfield early Friday morning.

Springfield Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at 1319 Kenton Street for a structure fire.

Clark County Dispatch officials told News Center 7 that crews are on the scene, but no other preliminary details were available.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there was heavy fire through the roof.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

