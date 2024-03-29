Dayton NAACP to home Good Friday Giveaway, give out free ham

DAYTON — Today, Dayton’s NAACP will be giving away free hams for Easter.

The NAACP is hosting a Good Friday Ham distribution for families today, Friday, March 29.

The giveaway will start at 2 p.m. and last until all the hams are gone. It will be held at the NSSCAP Dayton Headquarters located at 915 Salem Ave.

The purpose of the giveaway is “To be a blessing to families during Easter Holiday season,” according to a spokesperson for the NAACP.





