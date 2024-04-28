Firefighters responding to structure fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Greene County early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of U.S. 42 East around 6:32 a.m. on reports of a structure fire.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers told News Center 7 that there are units on the scene and they believe everybody is out of the structure.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated there was heavy fire coming from the attic.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 is working to learn more. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

