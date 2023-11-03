Firefighters responding to grain silo fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters and deputies have responded to a grain silo fire in Greene County Friday morning.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were dispatched around 6:21 a.m. to the 3600 block of Shockley Road on initial reports of a grain silo on fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies and firefighters are on the scene but could not provide any other information.

Firefighter departments from Clark County have been reportedly dispatched to the scene, according to scanner traffic.

We continue to provide updates on this developing story.

