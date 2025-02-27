Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Beckman Street on initial reports of a structure.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos and videos from the scene show several fire trucks at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated was showing from a two-story house when firefighters arrived.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group