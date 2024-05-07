Firefighters respond to Trotwood house fire

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.

Trotwood firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to the 1100 block of E. Main Street on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene of the fire but did not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the fire was in the back of the house and headed towards the garage.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

