Firefighters respond to structure fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Miamisburg on Wednesday morning.
Around 8:39 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of South Second Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional information on the fire was not immediately available.
The Miami Valley Fire District shared on social media that they were responding to the structure fire.
They ask that people avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
