Firefighters respond to residential fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Darke County early Monday morning.

Around 5:38 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 140 block of Woodens Road on reports of a structure fire in Darke County, according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are on scene working to put the fire out.

This is a developing story.

