UPDATE: Firefighter injured responding to fire at vacant house

A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Jersey Street, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Heavy smoke and fire were reported to be showing from a one-story building, Dayton Police & Fire shared on social media. News Center 7 later learned the building was a vacant house.

One firefighter was injured after falling on the scene. They were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and are expected to be OK, Dayton Fire District Chief Fred Haney told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

