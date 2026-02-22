Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Dayton on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Germantown Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group