Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Dayton on Sunday morning.
Around 10:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Germantown Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
