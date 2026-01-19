Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Dayton on Monday morning.
Around 7:46 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Edmund Street on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.
This is a developing story.
