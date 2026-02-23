UPDATE: House fire forces 2 men from home in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 7:20 P.M.

Two men have been displaced after a house fire in a Trotwood neighborhood on Sunday night.

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:42 p.m. to the 4100 block of Natchez Avenue on a reported house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Ralph Bowman, Trotwood Fire spokesperson, told our news crew that firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

“They were able to get control of it relatively quickly. It was contained to the front living space, a little bit of the hallway, and then into the kitchen a little bit,” he said.

The Red Cross will assist the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

