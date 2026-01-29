Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Montgomery Co.

JEFFERSON TWP. — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jefferson Township firefighters were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 5100 block of Tucson Drive on a reported structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group