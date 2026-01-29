Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Montgomery Co.

JEFFERSON TWP. — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.
Jefferson Township firefighters were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 5100 block of Tucson Drive on a reported structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
