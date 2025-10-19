Firefighters respond to reported fire at McDonalds in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a McDonald’s restaurant in Engelwood early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 9285 North Main Street on reports of a structure fire around 5:03 a.m., according to an Englewood Police and Fire Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

