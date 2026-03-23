UPDATE: Flames, smoke seen from roof of Fuyao building

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 9:20 P.M.

Several firefighters responded to a reported fire at Fuyao Glass America on Sunday night.

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Moraine Firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Stroop Road on a reported structure fire, according to Moraine dispatchers.

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Photos show smoke and flames coming from the building.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to follow this story.

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