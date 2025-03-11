Firefighters respond to reported fire at Cohen Recycling plant

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters have responded to a reported fire at Cohen Recycling in West Carrollton Monday night, a West Carrollton Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was reported at 5101 Farmersville West Carrollton Road before 9:30 p.m.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that fire crews are actively working on scene.

