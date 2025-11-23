Firefighters respond to mulch fire in Moraine

MORAINE — Firefighters responded to a mulch fire in Moraine Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Dryden Road on reports of a mulch fire, a Moraine police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was smoke and flames visible in multiple piles of mulch.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group