Firefighters respond to mulch fire in Moraine

MORAINE — Firefighters responded to a mulch fire in Moraine Sunday morning.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Dryden Road on reports of a mulch fire, a Moraine police and fire dispatcher confirmed.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was smoke and flames visible in multiple piles of mulch.
