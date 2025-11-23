16-year-old dead, 17-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old is seriously injured after an ATV crash on Friday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to Antioch Road in Jackson County on reports of an ATV crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The two teens were traveling in a Polaris Sportsman ATV when it went off the right side of the road over a steep embankment and hit a tree, according to the OSHP.

A 16-year-old boy from Londonderry died at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy from Oak Hill was seriously injured, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash happened before midnight on Friday, but they were not discovered until the early morning hours on Saturday by friends of the two boys.

Neither of the teens was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

