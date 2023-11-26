Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters responded to a house fire on South Center Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Fire Department crews were dispatched to 816 South Center Street on reports of a home on fire.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews found that squatters had been in the home and a campfire they had built is believed to have started the fire.

No one was injured and everyone got out safely, according to a Springfield Police Sargent.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

