Firefighters respond to house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Preble County on Saturday night.
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The fire was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 10,000 block of N Preble County Line Road, according to Preble County dispatchers.
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Initial scanner traffic indicates a large column of smoke in the area.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s Office to learn if anyone is injured, and what caused the fire.
We will continue to follow this story.
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