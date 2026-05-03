Firefighters respond to house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Preble County on Saturday night.

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The fire was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the 10,000 block of N Preble County Line Road, according to Preble County dispatchers.

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Initial scanner traffic indicates a large column of smoke in the area.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s Office to learn if anyone is injured, and what caused the fire.

We will continue to follow this story.

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