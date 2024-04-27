Local

Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

Dayton Fire Dept. Engine Firetruck

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Fire damaged a home in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Dayton Fire Department was called to reports of a kitchen fire in the area of South Euclid Avenue and Banker Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> ‘Thousands of dollars’ worth of damages reported after vandalism at Beavercreek park

When crews arrived on the scene they reported flames showing from a one-story home, firefighters wrote on social media.

Dispatch records indicate that the house was likely vacant.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read