Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire damaged a home in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Dayton Fire Department was called to reports of a kitchen fire in the area of South Euclid Avenue and Banker Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When crews arrived on the scene they reported flames showing from a one-story home, firefighters wrote on social media.

Dispatch records indicate that the house was likely vacant.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.









