Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 6:14 a.m. to the intersection of Radio Road and N. Wright Avenue on initial reports of a fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other information is available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was showing from a one-story house.

