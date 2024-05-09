Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.
Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 6:14 a.m. to the intersection of Radio Road and N. Wright Avenue on initial reports of a fire.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other information is available.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was showing from a one-story house.
