Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

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Around 6:18 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Ernst Ave and Newport Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The structure was initially reported as being vacant, but the sergeant could not confirm whether it was or not.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated there was fire showing from the rear of the two-story structure.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

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