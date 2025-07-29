Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:34 a.m., crews were dispatched to 53 Friendship Circle on reports of a structure fire.

Both the Trotwood Fire Department and the Dayton Fire Department crews responded to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The structure is an apartment building, according to the sergeant. Everyone has reportedly evacuated.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

We will continue following this developing story.

