Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

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Around 1:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3200 block of White Oak Drive on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire has been placed under control, according to the dispatch sergeant.

This is a developing story.

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