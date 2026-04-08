Firefighters respond after truck ends up in creek in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — A pick-up truck ended up in the water of a creek in Clark County on Tuesday.
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The Springfield Fire Rescue Division said in a social media post that firefighters responded just after 1:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle in the creek.
This was at Buck Creek in Snyder Park.
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When firefighters arrived, they deployed a water rescue team to search the truck. Other firefighters and officers searched the riverbanks, according to Springfield fire officials.
The department posted two photos on social media. It shows a blue pick-up truck in the water.
No one was found.
Crews removed the truck from the creek later that morning.
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