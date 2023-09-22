Firefighters rescue small dog from storm drain in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a small dog that got stuck in a storm drain in Huber Heights Thursday.

The Huber Heights Fire Division said in a social media post they were called to rescue a female Yorkie from a storm drain on Brandt Pike.

According to the post, the dog did not have a collar or microchip so its owner still has not been identified.

“Remember to get your fur babies registered and have a way to identify them in case they get out,” the post said.

