Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in Ohio storm drain

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Firefighters in Ohio saved a family of ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Monday.

Plain Township Fire and Rescue said in a social media post that firefighters rescued seven ducklings in the Peachmont and Vanderbilt area of Plain Township out of the storm drain.

They removed the storm pipe cover and used a net to reach all the ducklings, the post said.

The ducklings were reunited with their mother and safely walked away.

“Glad we could help out with the rescue,” the post said.

