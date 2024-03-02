Firefighters extinguish car fire on State Route 4 in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters extinguished a car fire on State Route Four in Dayton Friday night.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 7:12 p.m. to Northbound State Route Four near Stanley Avenue on initial reports of a car fire.

Video and photos from our news crew at the scene show a car full of flames.

Officers had closed all lanes of NB State Route 4 while firefighters put out the fire.

We are working to learn if there were any injuries.

