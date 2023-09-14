Firefighters, deputies respond to 2-alarm fire in Darke County

ANSONIA — Several firefighters have responded to a fire in Darke County early Wednesday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were dispatched just before midnight to the 9100 block of State Route 118 on initial reports of a fire, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Heavy black smoke was reportedly showing when firefighters responded to the scene, scanner traffic indicated.

Several firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

