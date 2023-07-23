2-story house burns in 3-alarm fire in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — A two-story house was engulfed in flames on a three-alarm fire in Darke County.

Multiple fire departments throughout Darke County were dispatched to the 2800 block of Hamilton Road at 4:22 a.m. on reports of a house fire, dispatchers for the county said.

Firefighters arriving on scene confirmed that a house was on fire, prompting immediate action to attack and extinguish the flames.

In the meantime, a full evacuation of the house was ordered. The evacuated occupants did not report any injuries. As a result, the medics who responded by protocol made no transports to local hospitals.

As firefighters attacked the flames, they later requested additional help. The working fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire, then a three-alarm fire. During each upgrade, more units from surrounding fire stations were called in to help as part of a mutual aid.

The exact damage of the fire was yet to be determined by fire officials.

We will update this story as it develops.

