Firefighters deal with heavy flames while battling Dayton house fire

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton Wednesday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched just 10 p.m. to the 30 block of S. Jersey Street on initial reports of a house fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Heavy fire was reported in the back of a two-story home, Dayton Police & Fire wrote on social media.

We are working to learn the extent of damage to the home.

