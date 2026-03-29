Firefighters deal with flooded water while battling mobile home fire in Miami Co.

MONROE TWP. — Firefighters dealt with some challenges while at the scene of a mobile home fire in Miami County on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tipp City firefighters responded around 6:40 a.m. to the 6300 block of Troy-Frederick Road on a reported structure fire in Monroe Township, according to a Tipp City Fire spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the interior of a mobile home.

A smoke alarm was activated, and the man living there found a small fire near the water heater.

He was unsuccessful in extinguishing it, left the building, and called 911.

Firefighters dealt with deep flooded water across the front yard from heavy rain late Thursday night. The fire was spreading, and they called a Vandalia fire engine for assistance, the spokesperson said.

There were no hydrants in the area.

Firefighters said they used a combination of a tanker shuttle and drafting out of the floodwater for water supply.

No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation showed that an area of origin was in the bathroom along the wall.

The cause remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group