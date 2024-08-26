Firefighters battling apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Dayton Sunday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment in the 1100 block of Salem Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The dispatcher said this was the second time fire crews responded to this address on Sunday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

