Firefighters battle Kettering apartment fire

By WHIO Staff

2242 E David Rd. 2242 E David Rd. (Malik Patterson/STAFF)

KETTERING — Firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Kettering Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Kettering fire crews were dispatched to The Commons apartment complex on 2242 E David Rd. for reports of a fire.

Kettering Fire Department Battalion Chief Nate Cox told News Center 7 crews on scene the fire started in a vacant unit.

No other units were damaged in this fire as crews extinguished it quickly.

No one was injured in this fire.

Cox said an investigator is working to learn what caused this fire.

