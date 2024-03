DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton.

Crews from Dayton Fire Department are battling a house fire in the 1100 block of Carlisle Ave, according to a Facebook post.

There are reports of fire showing from the 1st floor of a two-story dwelling.

