Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.
Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 50 block of Gebhart Street just before 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire coming from the 2-story house.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
