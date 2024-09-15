Ohio politicians react after apparent assassination attempt of former Pres. Trump

OHIO — Several political leaders in Ohio have spoken out after shots were fired in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf club Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling the incident an apparent attempted assassination, according to the AP.

Authorities say the suspect pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump’s golf club.

According to the AP, Secret Service agents shot at the suspect, who was later arrested after leaving the scene.

Trump’s running mate, Republican vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator JD Vance said he spoke to Trump after the incident.

I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits.



Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he is glad to hear that Trump is safe.

I’m glad to hear that President Trump is safe and grateful to law enforcement for securing the area quickly. While we wait for more details, I want to be crystal clear: political violence is never acceptable. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 15, 2024

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose posted to social media saying, “Let’s pray for his ongoing protection.”

Thank God President Trump is safe! Let’s pray for his ongoing protection.



We decide elections in this country with ballots not bullets. The left’s unhinged, hostile rhetoric about him has radicalized violent people and IT MUST STOP. pic.twitter.com/WiVHUkdoIS — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) September 15, 2024

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



