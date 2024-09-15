Local

Ohio politicians react after apparent assassination attempt of former Pres. Trump

OHIO — Several political leaders in Ohio have spoken out after shots were fired in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf club Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling the incident an apparent attempted assassination, according to the AP.

Authorities say the suspect pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump’s golf club.

According to the AP, Secret Service agents shot at the suspect, who was later arrested after leaving the scene.

Trump’s running mate, Republican vice presidential nominee and U.S. Senator JD Vance said he spoke to Trump after the incident.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he is glad to hear that Trump is safe.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose posted to social media saying, “Let’s pray for his ongoing protection.”

