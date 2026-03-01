Firefighters battle house fire in Darke County

ARCANUM — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Darke County on Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Jaysville-St. John’s Road in Arcanum just before 5 a.m., according to a Darke County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Iran’s supreme leader killed in major attack by US and Israel
- UPDATE: At least 2 dead, all lanes closed after crash on I-75 in Northern Miami Valley, OSHP says
- UPDATE: Man dead after condominium fire in Centerville neighborhood
No additional information is available at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and how much damage was left.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group