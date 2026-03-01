Firefighters battle house fire in Darke County

ARCANUM — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Darke County on Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Jaysville-St. John’s Road in Arcanum just before 5 a.m., according to a Darke County Dispatcher.

No additional information is available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and how much damage was left.

